final-push-to-‘get-brexit-done’-as-mps-return-to-debate-pm’s-withdrawal-agreement-bill

MPs are returning to Westminster after their Christmas break to begin three days of debate on Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

Politicians face a busy start to the New Year as they scrutinise the legislation needed to implement PM’s Brexit deal by January 31st.

The bill covers ‘divorce’ payments to the EU, citizens’ rights and customs arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Opposition parties have tabled a number of amendments to the WAB, but with the Government now enjoying a thumping Commons majority of 80 they look unlikely to succeed.

Boris Johnson’s election victory in December means his Brexit bill is likely to get through Parliament comfortably and the UK will leave the EU in little over three weeks’ time.

The WAB has already cleared its first Commons hurdle, passing its second reading vote before Christmas with a majority of 124.

The Government now wants to complete its remaining stages in time for it to be ratified by the European Parliament by the end of the month.

If all goes to plan Britain’s departure from the EU will mark the start of an 11-month transition period, during which the UK will continue to follow EU rules, while negotiations take place on a free trade agreement.

Boris Johnson said this can be done by the end of 2020 and ruled out extending the transition period beyond that point in his bill.

It means there could still be a no-deal Brexit if a free trade deal with the EU has not been agreed by the end of the year.

Senior EU figures, including chief negotiator Michel Barnier, have warned that completing a deal in such a tight time-frame is likely to prove impossible.

Labour has tabled an amendment to the WAB requiring ministers to seek a two year extension to the transition period, to the end of 2023, if there is no agreement by mid-June.

But after their disastrous performance at the general election their attempt to change the direction of the government is doomed for defeat.

Another Labour amendment is a bid to protect the right of unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with their families after Brexit.

It follows Boris Johnson’s decision to remove the so-called ‘Dubs amendment’ from his Brexit bill, which was intended to ensure child refugees could still re-join their families in the UK after free movement ends.

The Prime Minister has made a number of controversial changes to his Brexit bill following the general election.

In a sign of how he intends to govern with his freshly won majority h has taken workers’ rights, environmental protection and the right of MPs to oversee trade deals out of the legislation.