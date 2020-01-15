final-fantasy-tactics-autobattler-becomes-new-twitch-fad

Twitch users are gambling with fake currency on AI-controlled teams in a modded Final Fantasy Tactics. Because of course they are.

If you’re a Final Fantasy fan that’s bummed out by the recent delay for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Twitch is currently offering a unique Final Fantasy Tactics livestream that may help you pass the time.

Originally released for the original PlayStation in 1997 (though Europe wouldn’t get to play it till it was remade for the PSP in 2007), Final Fantasy Tactics is a tactical role-playing game spin-off that many still cite as one of the best games in the franchise, and would probably benefit from a PC re-release. Until then, this custom-made autobattler is the next best thing.

Titled FFT Battleground, it takes two teams of four computer-controlled characters and pits them against each other in single-elimination tournaments. There are eight teams in total (Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, White, Black, Purple, and Brown) and the characters are randomly generated before every new tournament, making for almost endless possibilities of combinations and loadouts.

To make it that little more exciting, you can make bets on which team you think will win. Obviously, not with real money, but with fake currency. It’s impossible for you to lose it all too, as your total can’t dip below 100G (200G if you subscribe to the channel), meaning you can keep taking part and there’s always a chance to recoup your losses.

But what’s the point in earning this fake gold in the first place? Well, the stream runners are offering viewers the chance to create their own character and have them added to the tournaments. Things like character class, sex, and skills are available at higher prices, so the more gold you can accumulate the more options are available to you.

The mod isn’t perfect, however. Anyone unfamiliar with the original game will struggle to follow the incredibly speedy battles and any analytical information that can be used to help viewers figure out who to put money on is barely around long enough before being brushed aside for the fights. The creators admit that they are still in early beta, and hope to improve on it in the future.

But it’s clearly doing something right. At the time of writing, the stream has attributed over 21,000 views and currently more than 600 people are watching and taking part; quite the accomplishment for something so niche.

