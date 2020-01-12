filmmaker’s-mission-to-interview-every-surviving-world-war-two-veteran-to-preserve-their-legacies-for-future-generations

A filmmaker is interviewing every surviving World War Two veteran to preserve their legacies for future generations.

Rishi Sharma, 22, has been filming conversations with former soldiers since he was a schoolboy and has so far spoken to more than 1,100 across the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

Among the war heroes he has interviewed are former RAF servicemen Wilfrid Edgar, 98, from Haddenham, Bucks, and Allan Scott, 98, from Oxfordshire.

During a series of interviews, Mr Edgar told Mr Sharma how he spent three-and-a-half years as a Japanese prisoner of war after he was captured while serving in Sumatra during WW2.

Mr Scott, a retired RAF squadron leader, is one of the last surviving men to have flown Spitfires during the conflict. He was accredited an “ace” for amassing five or more definite kills of enemy aircraft.

Mr Sharma is racing against the clock to speak to as many of the one million veterans from Allied countries still alive in the world today as possible and root out their heroic untold stories before it is too late.

On an average day, he does one interview and speaks to five ex-soldiers on the phone, thanking them for their service.

“It’s amazing how much history and knowledge is encased in each one of these individuals and how much is lost when one of them dies without sharing their story,” he said.

“The fact is I wake up every day to obituaries, guys who I wanted to interview, and I have to find out they died.

“Every veteran is a new story and a different set of experiences. These people didn’t figuratively save the world, but literally saved the world from tyranny and oppression.

“I am just trying to meet and learn from my heroes and preserve their important experiences for future generations.”

Mr Sharma has spent years sleeping in his car and living off one meal a day in the pursuit of inspiring wartime stories.

He films each interviewee then sends them a copy of the DVD. He never asks for money from veterans and finances his trips through a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised more than £150,000.

As a boy he would skip school and cycle to residential homes in California to speak to veterans.

“These men were teaching me more than what I was learning at school,” he said.

“They get a cathartic opportunity to talk about stuff they’ve bottled and internalised for 75 years. It’s beautiful.”