film-constellation-boards-international-sales-on-well-received-sundance-horror-‘relic’

London-based sales firm Film Constellation has boarded international sales rights to Natalie Erika James’ well-received Sundance Midnight debut Relic, whose producers include AGBO and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories.

Scheduled for theatrical release in the U.S. in Q4, 2020, with IFC Midnight, the film was to play at the cancelled SXSW this month, also in the Midnight section.

Film Constellation has launched private online portal relicscreening.biz as a destination for buyers to see the film and view marketing materials.

Starring Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island), Robyn Nevin (The Matrix Trilogy), and Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon), the all-female genre title was co-written by Natalie Erika James and Christian White, creator of Netflix’s upcoming Clickbait.

The film follows a daughter, mother and grandmother who are haunted by a manifestation of dementia that consumes their family’s home.

The film was produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Nine Stories Productions. AGBO Films’ Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei

and Hu Junyi executive produced.

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, said, “We are thrilled to be working with such an exciting new talent as Natalie. As the world is going through unsettling times, the need for elevated entertainment has never been stronger. We’re excited to provide innovative ways to bring her film to our international clients.”

Director Natalie Erika James commented, “Relic speaks to the importance of human connection in the face of our fears about morality, and I hope entertains and resonates with audiences particularly in this difficult time.”

Relic is a Carver Films and Nine Stories production. Principal production investment came from Screen Australia, in association with AGBO. It was financed with support from Film Victoria.