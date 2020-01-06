fighting-with-my-family’s-jack-lowden-jokes-dwayne-‘the-rock’-johnson-was-‘too-intimated’-to-show-him-his-wrestling-moves-on-set

Fighting With My Family star Jack Lowden stars alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the comedy drama, released earlier this year, and it sounds like the pair got on like a house on fire.

The movie tells the story of WWE superstar Paige and her professional wrestling family, The Bevises, as they strive for wrestling stardom and sees Jack take on the role of Zak Knight, Paige’s older brother, while The Rock stars as – you can pretty much guess – himself.

Jack has been shortlisted for the EE Rising Star BAFTA award, alongside Top Boy‘s Michael Ward, Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison Jr., for his appearance in Fighting With My Family and speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, he heaped praise on his Hollywood co-star, Dwayne.

Although, he couldn’t resist poking fun too and joked that former WWE pro The Rock was ‘too intimated’ to show him a few of his moves in the ring.

‘He didn’t show me any wrestling moves, no. I think he was probably a bit intimidated by the size I got,’ Jack teased. ‘That’s understandable.’

Playing Zak meant Jack had to pile on a pound or two and he admits getting to eat everything in sight and ‘whatever he wanted’ was definitely one of the most enjoyable things about filming the flick.

‘I had to get as big as possible,’ Jack, who has also starred in the likes of Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots, said, while adding: ‘The wrestling was ridiculous amounts of fun and working with The Rock was kind of cool as well.’

Complimenting The Rock on his presence on set, Jack said he found the Jumanji star to be ‘so focused and driven’ when the cameras started rolling.

He gushed: ‘He’s brilliant. He’s such an incredibly good person to have on set because he is so focused and driven. It was kind of weird having such a massive star like that, but great at the same time.’

In one scene, The Rock launches into a tirade at Jack, with him recalling: ‘He did it in like one take. He is very, very good… when he’s on set, he’s there to work. He was a massive part of getting the film made.’

‘[Dwayne] picked it up because he saw a documentary on Channel 4,’ Jack continued.

‘It’s also something that is very close to his heart because that’s how he got his start – with the wrestling – so it was lovely to have someone with his weight – literally – behind us.’

As well as starring in Fighting With My Family, fans have seen Dwayne appear alongside Kevin Hart in the Jumanji sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, along with Fast and Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw.





