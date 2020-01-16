“fighting-to-cross-68-seats-in-delhi”:-manish-sisodia-ahead-of-delhi-polls

Manish Sisodia said AAP is fighting on all seats in the city.

New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who dfiled nomination from the Patparganj Constituency on Wednesday to contest in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections said that he is prepared for the election.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Sisodia said, “I am going to file my nomination papers today. I am very happy to contest from Patparganj constituency for the third time. I am prepared for the election.”

“We will hold a ”padyatra” then will conduct a bike rally to the election office,” he added.

On asking about the BJP’s claim of winning anywhere between 40 to 45 seats, he said, “Let them fight for these seats. We are fighting to cross 68 seats. AAP is fighting on all seats in the city.”

Manish Sisodia who also holds the finance portfolio of the city said, “We are talking to all the MLAs who are upset over ticket distribution. But if they were in the party just for the ticket, it is good that they leave.”

Assembly polls will take place in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the metropolis after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.