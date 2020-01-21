fighter,-which-marks-bollywood-debut-of-vijay-deverakonda,-goes-on-floors-in-mumbai

Photograph from the opening of Fighter in Mumbai.PR Handout

Finally, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter movie went on floors in Mumbai. After undergoing rigorous training for Martial Arts in Thailand, the actor is back. To be directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, the film will be presented by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and will be releasing in multiple languages besides Telugu and Hindi.

Earlier, Karan wanted to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood by remaking Dear Comrade in Hindi. But the actor showed no interest as he did not want to play the same role again. So with Fighter, a platform for Vijay’s Bollywood debut has been laid.

Starlet Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday has been roped in to play the leading lady of this film after Jhanvi Kapoor chose to walk out. Ramya Krishna is said to be playing Vijay’s mother in this action drama, which has high expectations on it already.

Clap board from the puja ceremony.PR Handout

Puri Jagannadh and the team are working hard to make sure this film strikes the right chords. They are making this film in Mumbai especially so that Hindi audiences would be able to connect it in a better way. The makers are roping in perfect artistes to play important roles in the film.

Also, looks like Vijay underwent a makeover for this film. He looks very much fit to play the fighter, literally. Also, it is said that the budget, from Rs 15 Cr, has gone up to Rs 25 Cr.

On the other hand, the actor is awaiting the release of his next film World Famous Lover, which is expected to hit the screens on February 14. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies.