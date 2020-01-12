fighter-to-be-one-of-the-costliest-films-in-vijay-deverakonda’s-career;-here’s-why

Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda has his hands full at the moment and is awaiting the release of his film World Famous Lover, which is slated to come in the theatres on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He is also busy shooting for Fighter, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The director is currently basking in the success of his recent blockbuster hit film iSmart Shankar.

As per the reports, Fighter is being made on a budget on Rs 15 crore. Undoubtedly, the movie is going to be one of the costliest films in Vijay’s career. But a source has revealed that the budget of the film has risen to Rs 25 crore.

The first look of the film has been released and the craze it has garnered is huge. The makers have reportedly decided to increase the budget of the flick. Reports also suggest the movie might release in Hindi too as Karan Johar has shown interest in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda.

Not just in Hindi, but Fighter is expected to release in multiple languages. Famous second-generation hairstylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to give Vijay a makeover. The 30-year-old actor will be seen packing a punch in a hitherto unseen action hero avatar. Ramyakrishna is said to be playing Vijay’s mother in the film. The filmmakers are reportedly working on enhancing the visual appeal of the film by spending more money.