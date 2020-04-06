fight-coronavirus:-arjun-kapoor-donates-to-various-charities

By P T I |

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 15: 16 [IST]

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor on Monday said he could be contributing to several charity organisations fighting contrary to the coronavirus crisis in the united kingdom, urging his fans to accomplish their bit. The actor said he'd donate to the PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Give India, an organisation attempting to help provide profit the hands of daily wage earners who've lost their jobs because of the lockdown, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and The Wishing Factory, dealing with thalassemia patients from low income groups in order that they receive blood transfusions through the lockdown. "India is amid a crisis so when responsible citizens we have to do our bit for the fellow siblings in need. I'm trying my far better help as many folks possible," the actor said in a social media marketing post. "We are able to only fight COVID-19 if we stand united. I urge everyone ahead forward and support to the very best of one's abilities," he added. Several Bollywood stars such as for example Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have contributed to various charities doing work for those influenced by the spread of the herpes virus and the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greatly help own it.