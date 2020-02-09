fight-between-cheerleading-squads-leads-east-st.-louis-high-to-cancel-cheer-season

ALTON — East St. Louis High School cut its cheerleading season short this week after the cheer team brawled with another squad from Trinity Catholic High School.The two teams were in the middle of dueling “cheer-off” routines at Alton High School during a break in action at a basketball tournament Feb. 1.City of Champions TV, which films many East St. Louis sporting events, recorded the fight, which was posted to YouTube and had more than 200,000 views in less than a week.The recording shows one Trinity High cheerleader cross into the East St. Louis group. Several cheerleaders shove one another and it quickly escalates as they begin throwing punches. The crowd pours onto the court and several onlookers pull the cheerleaders away.“We expect our teams to conduct themselves in a manner that will protect the safety of athletes, officials, coaches and spectators at sporting events,” East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said in a statement given to KMOV (Channel 4). “We regret that our cheerleading team did not conduct themselves in a manner commensurate with these expectations.”Culver said the school decided to immediately end the cheerleading season for the rest of the school year.