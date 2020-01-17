fig-and-fennel soda-bread-recipe

Soda bread is beautifully quick and simple to make, and provides instant gratification. Toasted and slathered in salted butter, soda bread is comforting and wholesome.
Think of this recipe as a template: the ingredients can be easily swapped and substituted. Try other dried fruits and seeds such as apricots, caraway seeds, dates and sesame in place of fig and fennel.
Prep time: 8 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
MAKES
One loaf
INGREDIENTS
- 350g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
- 100g rye flour
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 200ml whole milk
- 150g yogurt
- 2 tsp fennel seeds
- 150g dried figs
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4.
- Place all of the ingredients, except the figs, into a large bowl along with a big pinch of salt. Chop the figs into smallish chunks then add to the bowl. Roughly knead to combine.
- Lightly flour your work surface and a baking tray. Tip the dough out onto the surface and knead a little more or until just combined. This won’t take much longer than a minute.
- Shape however you fancy, whether in a round or oval loaf, then transfer to the baking tray.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the bread sounds hollow when tapped underneath. Allow to cool fully before slicing.