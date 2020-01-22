fifth-body-discovered-on-tijuana-property-where-california-couple-was-found-dead

January 22, 2020 | 1: 36pm

A fifth body has been found on the Mexico property where a California couple was found buried — and the suspect may be a serial killer responsible for even more slayings, officials said.

The fifth person — a man — was discovered Monday on the grounds in Tijuana and hasn’t been identified, the Baja California state prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutor Hiram Sánchez said the suspect, known only as Santiago N., is the son-in-law of Jesus Ruben Lopez Guillen and Maria Teresa Lopez, whose remains were first discovered on the property.

The couple and two other bodies were uncovered last week in an advanced state of decomposition, officials said.

Guillen, 70 and his 65-year-old wife have dual US-Mexico citizenship and vanished Jan. 10 after they crossed the southern border to pick up rent that their son-in-law had collected on their behalf, authorities said.

Their daughter reported the couple from Garden Grove, Calif., missing the following day.

Authorities said the son-in-law confessed to killing the couple amid a dispute over the money. He was taken into custody and will face murder charges in the deaths of his in-laws.

They’re also looking into whether he may be tied to other unsolved cases. There have been several reported disappearances in the area in which people have gone missing after inquiring about cars for sale.

Sánchez said it was too early to know whether any of the other bodies found are the missing people.