David Fifita has trampled North Queensland’s big night at their new Townsville home, leading Brisbane to an emphatic 28-21 NRL opening-round win.

The 20-year-old defied his 113kg frame to skip through a Coen Hess tackle, sprint 70m and leave Valentine Holmes clutching at air for a sensational solo try.

His stunning 57th-minute effort broke open the contest, before the Cowboys scored two late tries and had another disallowed to ensure another tight Queensland derby in front of 22,459 fans.

Phil Gould was left stunned with Fifita’s solo effort, admitting the price-tags thrown around him were well within the ballpark judging from tonight’s try.

Holmes crosses over in 2020

“We’ve seen him do this a number of times, but I think this might be the best of the lot of them,” Gould said.

“He has been dynamic in this regard, making something out of nothing.

“But this will be the best of them, there’s not much doing when he gets the ball here.

“The price-tag’s they’ve put on this kid have been astronomical and he’s done nothing to lessen the value there.”

Jamayne Isaako was terrific in Bird’s absence while Jake Turpin was a threat and Payne Haas cancelled out Jason Taumalolo’s best efforts as the Broncos bust 45 tackles to the host’s 20.

Gus takes down the Cowboys

Isaako scored himself to blow out the lead, before tries to Gavin Cooper and Ben Hampton got the Cowboys within seven points in the final five minutes.

– with AAP