FIFA 20 returns to UK number one – Games charts 11 January

Contents 1 UK all formats retail chart – 11 January

UK all formats retail chart – 11 January 2 Japanese console chart – 5 January

Japanese console chart – 5 January 3 U.S. all formats chart – November



UK all formats retail chart – 11 January 1 (3) FIFA 20 (PS4/XO/NS)



2 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4/XO)



3 (2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4/XO)



4 (31)Tekken 7 (PS4/XO/PC)



5 (32)Project CARS 2 (PS4/XO/PC)



6 (6) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XO/360/PC/PS3)



7 (22)Super Mario Odyssey (NS)



8 (5) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)



9 (4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)



10(7) Borderlands 3 (PS4/XO/PC) Ukie Games Charts©, compiled by GfK





Japanese console chart – 5 January 1 (1) Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS)



2 (2) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)



3 (5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)



4 (4) Minecraft (NS)



5 (6) Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (NS)



6 (7) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)



7 (8) Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training For Nintendo Switch (NS)



8 (9) Super Mario Party (NS)



9 (10)Tsuri Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version (NS)



10(3) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) (C)2019 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.





U.S. all formats chart – November 1 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO/PS4/PC)



2 (-) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO/PS4/PC)



3 (-) Pokémon Sword (NS)*



4 (-) Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield dual pack (NS)*



5 (-) Pokémon Shield (NS)*



6 (4) Madden NFL 20 (XO/PS4/PC)



7 (-) Death Stranding (PS4)



8 (5) NBA 2K20 (XO/PS4/NS/PC)



9 (-) Need for Speed Heat (XO/PS4/PC)



10(3) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)* *does not include digital sales



does not include Steam sales Note: U.S. charts are organised by revenue not unit sales The NPD Group/NPD Funworld

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Call Of Duty is first number one of 2020 – Games charts 4 January

MORE: Call Of Duty battles Star Wars for Christmas number one – Games charts 14 December

MORE: FIFA 20 still UK number one in run-up to Christmas – Games charts 7 December





