fielding-errors-show-ben-stokes-is-human-after-all-as-dom-bess-cherishes-five-star-day-for-england

Ben Stokes dropped three catches to prove he is human after all as fumbles in the field and rain frustrated England despite taking a strong hold of the third Test against South Africa.
Dominic Bess took his first five wicket haul for England but Quinton De Kock counterpunched with an unbeaten 63 after being put down three times at slip by Stokes on a day when three hours were lost to the weather.
Joe Root also dropped a slip catch and two half chances were missed at short leg. South Africa are 202 for six, 92 runs short of the follow on, and with more rain forecast over the final two days England have to start taking their chances.
Bess became the second 22 year-old after Ollie Pope’s 135 to put a stamp on this match when he became the youngest English spinner since Pat Pocock in 1968 to take a five wicket haul in Test cricket.
It was a remarkable performance for a player who was not part of the original squad and owes his chance to the bug that struck down Jack Leach before the series started.
He now has five for 51 and a chance to establish himself as the team’s first choice spin bowler. He is reaping the benefit of working on his bowling in the first half of the winter with coaches including former Sri Lanka great Rangana Herath, who passed on his wisdom of nearly 20 years of Test cricket.
“It is funny how cricket happens, how the ride goes. Today I will cherish for a long time because I have worked hard for days like this but also knowing hopefully a lot more to come and the work I have done to understand myself and my bowling,” said Bess. “I still think there is a lot to work on for me to get stronger technically but hopefully this is the start of a journey.”
When Bess took the first five wickets of the innings, England fans at the ground started placing bets on him getting all ten. It didn’t happen with Stokes dismissing nightwatchman Anrich Nortje.
“Ten is a bit greedy. There are still four out there which hopefully I can get. There were a couple of fans who said they bet on all ten and got seven to one when I got five. Unfortunately they have lost that bet but I am just happy contributing to be honest.”