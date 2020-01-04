fiddlerontheroof-calls-tune-for-tizzard

It is not so long ago that Cue Card was the solitary flag-bearer for Colin Tizzard’s Dorset yard and dairy cows were the big breadwinner, but these days he boasts an embarrassment of riches, not just in the staying chase division but among his novice hurdlers.

Fiddlerontheroof, winner of Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Hurdle, a tall six-year-old which cost £200,000 at Aintree’s eve of Grand National sale last spring, took a step towards the top of the Venn Farm pecking order when he turned the Grade One into a procession.

Under a typically patient Robbie Power ride, he ghosted into the race round the final bend, landed in front at the second last and powered up the hill to beat the Irish mare, Jeremys Flame and Son of Camas, a good Newbury winner last time, six lengths and 15 lengths. It was a third win in the race for Tizzard in the past four runnings.

With two other smart novice hurdlers, Master Debonair and The Big Breakaway, also in the stable it may present the trainer with a problem in March. “It’s a great headache to have – let’s hope we still have it going into the festival,” Power said. “He’s a big boy. What impressed me most was how he quickened up and put the race to bed when I gave him a squeeze at the second last.