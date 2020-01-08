fictional-harry-potter-animals-to-be-displayed-at-natural-history-museum

The Natural History Museum will display invented Harry Potter artefacts next to real biological wonders for an exhibition in partnership with Warner Brothers.

In a first for the institution, fake fauna will be placed alongside treasures of the natural world, with concocted specimens inspired by JK Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise put on display.

Warner Brothers, the American company which adapted Rowling’s books for the screen, has partnered with the London museum for a ticketed exhibition pairing fact with fiction, and display film props like scientific discoveries.

The BBC is also involved in the project which features Erumpent horns and dragon skulls next to real animal remains, and has co-produced a documentary blending natural history with Harry Potter lore.

Adults and children visiting the Natural History Museum for the spectacle this year will learn about fictional character Newt Scamander, and glean a conservationist message from his protection of magical beasts, while being informed about their real-life parallels.