FFA defiant in the face of global pandemic

The FFA has announced the A-League and W-League will continue with games played in empty stadiums.

While many in the game believed football’s governing body would follow the English Premier League and the Serie A by suspending matches indefinitely, power brokers at the FFA decided to take the same position as the NRL and take its chances by continuing with competition behind closed doors in the face of the global pandemic.

The remaining six rounds of the 2019/20 A-League season will be played without fans at any of the stadiums, before the policy is reviewed for the Finals series.

However, the league faces a logistical nightmare if the situation spirals with two clubs currently self-isolating.

The Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory reportedly returned to Australia on Monday following their game in New Zealand over the weekend and have been placed in quarantine.

NRL fan lockout begins

The Phoenix will play the remainder of their fixtures in Australia.

In response, the FFA announced it will postpone the upcoming clash between the two sides in round 24 and 25, pushing the match further back into the season.

“This is an unprecedented time and extremely complex for the sport and society at large,”FFA chief executive officer James Johnson told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“The scale of football means that we have a key role to play in maintaining the health and well-being of Australians, as well as their families and the wider community.

“We are doing so by allowing people to play, in line with the current Government position but with additional guidance to further improve social distancing at football fields around the country.

“We have been working closely with our stakeholders, Government health officials and our own chief medical officer to develop our policies for the whole of the game following the COVID-19 outbreak. The situation is subject to constant change, and further measures may be necessary in the future.

James Johns (AAP)

“The decision to play the remainder of the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season, and the Westfield W-League 2020 Grand Final behind closed doors was made in consultation with the clubs and in accordance with the latest Federal Government advice.

All lower-level soccer leagues in Australia, including under-age competitions, were permitted to continue without spectators and with enhanced hygiene protocols.

The Victory and Phoenix aren’t allowed to train during the 14-day isolation period and face the prospect of playing four games in a two-week span at the end of the season.

“It’s not helpful … but both of those clubs are willing to participate,” FFA’s head of leagues, Greg O’Rourke said.

The W-League grand final between Melbourne City and Sydney FC this weekend will proceed as scheduled but behind closed doors.

with AAP