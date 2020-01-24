fewer than-four-per-cent-of-offences-investigated-by-police-in-crime-ridden-area-of-london-end-up-in-court

Fewer than 4 per cent of offences investigated by police in a crime-ridden area of north-east London end up in court, it has been disclosed.

Statistics show that last year 1,094 crimes were investigated in Stoke Newington – an area on the Scotland Yard map that is made up of about 30 streets.

Just 45 offenders were dealt with in court in the same period, equivalent to just 3.37 per cent of the offences under investigation.

The spotlight was turned on the area, where terraced houses typically sell for £1.5 million, when this week’s episode of BBC’s Question Time was broadcast from the suburb famous for its independent shops and trendy cafés.

The panel, chaired by Fiona Bruce, entered into a discussion on crime after audience member Lena Corner, 49, told them her teenage son had been mugged three times in less than a year.

Last night the mother of three boys told The Telegraph how her son was first mugged at the age of 13 in January last year by an older gang of boys who threatened to stab him.

Ms Corner said: “It has just been terrible. It’s just that fear he lives with every day. It’s that type of fear you have in your stomach and he has got that. It’s not a good way to spend your childhood. Teenagers round here have totally changed the way they behave and socialise as a result of all these muggings.