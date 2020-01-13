fewer-defenders,-lethal-finishing-and-a-reinvented-james-ward-prowse:-how-ralph-hasenhuttl-turned-southampton’s-season-around

Southampton’s decision to keep faith with Ralph Hasenhuttl might just be the season’s wisest piece of executive inaction.

Saturday’s victory at Leicester was their sixth in 10 league matches and provided a degree of revenge for the chastening 9-0 home defeat inflicted on them by the same opponents in October.

Although less memorable, Southampton’s loss against Everton at St Mary’s two games later – when they managed just four shots in 90 minutes – saw them bottom out in 19th, three points from safety.

Their resurgence since that dismal day has been outstanding and not caused by a lenient run of fixtures either: Southampton’s rise has included a draw at Arsenal, away wins at Chelsea and Leicester and a 1-0 success against Tottenham at St Mary’s.

So how have they managed it and what are the tactical keys behind their improvement?

The numbers show their improvement has substance – and is overdue

Some teams are in the relegation places because they are plain dysfunctional, but every season a team or two who should be safely ensconced in mid-table find themselves down there due to a combination of misfortune and negative variance. A list of 10 or more clubs are vulnerable to this, especially during the small sample size of a campaign yet to reach Christmas.