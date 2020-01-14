Fewer crowds, lower prices – why you should swap the Alps for the lesser-known ski resorts of the Pyrenees

You could say that my love of the French Pyrenees started the wrong way round. As a professional skier, it stands to reason that my first visit to a mountain range should be in winter with snow-covered slopes.

But it was summer cycling that first brought me to this part of the world, racing in the Etape du Tour, when thousands of amateur cyclists take on a stage of the Tour de France. I fell for the natural beauty of the mountains while attempting famous climbs like the Hautacam, the Col du Peyresourde and the Col du Tourmalet, the highest paved pass in the French Pyrenees at 2,115m. The question is, would the area have the same appeal in winter?

Last March I travelled to two resorts with my family – wife Sarah, and son and daughter Lottie and Louis – to find out.

The Pyrenees look different to the Alps, with lower-altitude peaks and intimate valleys. Their southern latitude means the flora and fauna differ too, with beech and oak trees mixed in the pine and fir. Sheep outnumber cows here, although they can occasionally fall prey to the growing bear population.

There is an unspoilt French rustic charm too, which we noticed as we drove into the foothills from Toulouse airport, on our way to our first stop: the slopes of Grand Tourmalet. At 120km this is the largest ski area in the French Pyrenees, a two-hour drive from Toulouse. It’s shared by the contrasting resort villages of purpose-built La Mongie and more authentic Barèges, and straddled by the Tourmalet pass, which thanks to its altitude is closed to cars in winter. The jewel in the crown of the ski area is the Pic du Midi de Bigorre observatory, set at 2,877m.