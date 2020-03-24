fetch-subscribers-get-11-international-news-channels-for-free

Fetch is making it easier for users to stay on top of the latest news from around the world.If you’re a Fetch user, your subscription has just been upgraded for free. For three months, the company is offering everyone access to 11 international news channels for free. The list of channels includes BBC World News, CNN, MSNBC, Al Jazeera, euronews, France 24, NDTV 24×7, Channel News Asia, and CGTN, CNBC and Bloomberg.The offer is meant to help users stay informed with what’s going on around the world in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic. It should also enable subscribers with loved ones who are located outside Australia keep better track of the latest developments from overseas.The 11 channels, two of which focus on financial news (CNBC and Bloomberg) are part of the Knowledge Channel Pack, generally priced at $6/month. They’re also already available to anyone subscribed to the Ultimate Channels Pack, which costs $20/month and offers access to all premium channels available on Fetch.How to take advantage of the Fetch offerThe offer kicks in Monday, 23 March, at 9am. The channels will roll out to all customers over 24 hours. To speed up the process, you can restart your Fetch box and gain immediate access.If you’re already subscribed to the Knowledge or Ultimate pack, you will continue to be charged for your subscription.Fetch detailsFetch combines pay TV and entertainment to offer users easy access to all their favourite content at the touch of a button. Using your broadband connection, Fetch streams its content directly to your TV through a set-top box, saving you the hassle of a separate cable installation.You can purchase a Fetch box outright from a retailer or get it through an Internet service provider.The content line-up includes an in-home movie/TV store, access to video platforms like Netflix, Stan and hayu, free-to-air and subscription catch-up TV services, pay-per-view access to UFC, beIN Sports, Optus Sport apps including YouTube, as well as the option to add subscription entertainment channel packs like ESPN. If you get the Mighty set-top box, you will also be able to record live TV.Fetch TV broadband bundlesImage source: Fetch TV website