fern-britton-brands-piers-morgan-a-bully-over-meghan-and-harry-coverage

Presenter Fern Britton has shared a message on social media branding Good Morning Britain’s host Piers Morgan a ‘bully’.

On Twitter, the former This Morning star, 62, retweeted author Jonny Benjamin as he called on ITV to do something over Piers’ comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jonny wrote: “I’ve been trying to keep away from social media as it’s not good for me [right now] but the truth is I’ve become obsessed with trying to stop the bullying and injustice that’s happening every day to Harry and Meghan.

“PLEASE,” he continued in capital letters. “@itv @gmb @susannareid100 step in and do something about @piersmorgan.”

The tweet included a screengrab of one posted by Piers, in which he told followers about a forthcoming column for the Daily Mail called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the “Queen of Hearts and King of Mental Health.”

ED! contacted Piers’ reps for comment.

Fern used to be a regular fixture on daytime telly (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Piers is a long-time critic of the Sussexes, often wading into public debates about the couple.

Earlier this month, he jokingly threatened to leave the country in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s shock announcement that they are stepping down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

And on Monday’s episode of GMB, he couldn’t resist a rant and branded them “two little spoilt brats”, saying on the programme: “The Queen’s just had to fire her middle son, Andrew, over a pedophile scandal, her 98-year-old husband has been in and out of the hospital, he’s bed-bound at the moment.

I’ve become obsessed with trying to stop the bullying and injustice.

“And right at that moment, these two little spoilt brats have come along and are holding her to ransom about the entire way the monarchy works and I’m sorry, but I think it’s completely and utterly outrageous to treat the Queen in this way.

“If they want to leave, if they’ve had enough and she wants to up sticks and disappear after 18 months of marriage, then that’s fine.

“I always thought you’d do this anyway, you quit everything. That’s your right, Meghan. But you’re not going to have taxpayer’s money to do it.”

Piers regularly rants about the Sussexes on TV (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton isn’t the only one to call Piers out.

Presenter Denise Welch has suggested that the Sussexes need protecting from the controversial Life Stories host.

She said on Loose Women: “If we need to pay for their security, we need to protect them from Piers Morgan.”

