Fenton murder suspect died of suicide when found by police in Arkansas

1 of 3

James Kempf faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Photo courtesy of St. Louis County police

St. Louis County police officers cautiously open a door in a barn on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in unincorporated southwest St. Louis County. A manhunt is underway with officers looking for James Kempf, 45, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing his father-in-law. The barn is less than a half mile from Charity Court where the shootings took place. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

A man suspected of killing his father-in-law and injuring his estranged wife near Fenton last week died by suicide when police tried to take him into custody in Arkansas, police said Friday. James M. Kempf, 45, was found in rural northwest Arkansas but killed himself when police tried to take him into custody, police said.Kempf was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action Monday.Kempf arrived the evening Jan. 23 at his wife’s home in the 1800 block of Charity Court and shot her in the leg, according to police. When her father, John Colter, 66, tried to intervene, police said, Kempf shot him in the head and killed him.After being shot, the wife escaped, and St. Louis County police converged on the home on Charity Court, thinking Kempf was still inside. Several hours later, after negotiators couldn’t reach Kempf, they entered the home and realized James Kempf had fled.

John D. Colter, in a family photo provided by Schrader Funeral Home

Tactical officers who searched a wooded area near Fenton for two days straight this week came up empty-handed. Police on Monday and Tuesday searched for James Kempf in a barn, hayloft and a wooded area near the crime scene. Kempf’s wife survived the attack. Police have not released an update on her condition. She is a firefighter/paramedic with the Mehlville Fire Protection District. The couple separated in April after 17 years of marriage; she filed for divorce in September and had an order of protection against Kempf, according to court records.Colter lived in the Fenton area and was a pharmacist who worked at several locations for SSM Health in St. Louis.

