fennel-sausage,-tomato-and-lentil stew-recipe 

Lentils are another great thing I always add to the shopping list, but the key to the one-pot stew featured here is to buy really good sausages – the flavour is enriched by their fattiness.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour, 2 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil, plus more for drizzling

8 fennel sausages

1 medium onion, finely chopped, plus ½ small onion, peeled

1 fennel bulb, finely chopped

Pinch of dried chilli flakes

Pinch of fennel seeds

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

200g lentils, rinsed

1 carrot, halved

1 stick of celery, halved

3 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 sprig of thyme

Chopped parsley, to serve

METHOD