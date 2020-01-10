fennel,-orange,-black-olive-and-red-onion-salad-recipe

Blood orange is best for this salad, bringing the valuable tang and acidity for this savoury accompaniment, but clementines, or grapefruit, would be charming.
Prep time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 4 oranges (blood oranges are best), peeled and any white pith removed
- ½ radicchio or 1 treviso lettuce (rocket or watercress are good too), washed, leaves separated
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed of any tough stalks and thinly sliced
- 50g black or kalamata olives, pitted
- 1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
- 6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Large pinch of dried oregano
METHOD
- Cut the oranges into thin slices, removing any pips. Do this in a bowl so you can collect any juice and reserve it for the dressing. Arrange the oranges and salad leaves on a large serving plate and add the onion, fennel, olives and chopped parsley.
- Mix the vinegar with the olive oil, oregano and any reserved orange juice, adding salt and pepper to taste. Dress the salad, turning the mix over gently a few times to combine before serving.