fennel,-orange,-black-olive-and-red-onion-salad-recipe

Blood orange is best for this salad, bringing the valuable tang and acidity for this savoury accompaniment, but clementines, or grapefruit, would be charming.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

4 oranges (blood oranges are best), peeled and any white pith removed

½ radicchio or 1 treviso lettuce (rocket or watercress are good too), washed, leaves separated

1 small red onion, very thinly sliced

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed of any tough stalks and thinly sliced

50g black or kalamata olives, pitted

1 small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves roughly chopped

2 tbsp red-wine vinegar

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Large pinch of dried oregano

METHOD