fennel-and-celeriac-gratin-recipe 

By
Mary Smith
-
5
0
Celeriac is a starchier but lighter alternative to potato – so my gratin isn’t as heavy as a full-on dauphinois. The slightly celery-like flavour works well when cut through with the aniseed taste of fennel.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 

SERVES 

four, or more as a side dish

INGREDIENTS 

  • 25g butter
  • 1 white onion, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3 fennel bulbs, thinly sliced
  • 1 celeriac, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ½ tsp finely chopped thyme leaves
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds, toasted and chopped
  • 600ml double cream
  • 100g gruyère, grated
  • 100g parmesan, grated

METHOD 

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4.
  2.  Melt the butter in a pan then cook the onions and garlic for 10 minutes to soften. Allow to cool a little.
  3.  Place the fennel and celeriac in a bowl with the cooled onions, thyme and cumin, and season well.
  4.  Add the cream and cheeses (reserving a handful to finish), and mix well, making sure that all the vegetables are coated.
  5.  Tip the mixture into an ovenproof dish (a 26cm x 32cm gratin dish works well) and press it down to flatten. Finish with a final layer of grated cheese.
  6.  Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown and the veg is tender.

