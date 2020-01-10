fennel-and-celeriac-gratin-recipe 

Celeriac is a starchier but lighter alternative to potato – so my gratin isn’t as heavy as a full-on dauphinois. The slightly celery-like flavour works well when cut through with the aniseed taste of fennel.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour

SERVES

four, or more as a side dish

INGREDIENTS

25g butter

1 white onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 fennel bulbs, thinly sliced

1 celeriac, peeled and thinly sliced

½ tsp finely chopped thyme leaves

½ tsp cumin seeds, toasted and chopped

600ml double cream

100g gruyère, grated

100g parmesan, grated

METHOD