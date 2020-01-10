female-sex-predator-who-posed-as-teen-boy-to-assault-schoolgirls-jailed-for-eight-years

A woman who posed as a teenage boy and assaulted up to 50 girls after grooming them on Snapchat and Instagram has been jailed.

Gemma Watts, 21, travelled the country by train to meet the youngsters, who believed they were in a relationship with a 16-year-old boy called ‘Jake Waton.’

She disguised herself by tying her long hair into a bun and wearing a baseball cap, baggy jogging bottoms and a hoodie.

The master manipulator used her own picture online where she began showering the 13-16 year olds with compliments, liking their photos and calling them pet names such as ‘babe.’

She would then swap messages with victims, including intimate photographs, using WhatsApp, Snapchat, or text, and speak over the phone before meeting them in person.

Watts, who lived at home with her mother in Enfield, north London, travelled the country to meet the girls.

She was so convincing that she even spent time as Jake with some of the girls’ parents.

And all of Watts’ victims believed they were in a relationship with a teenage boy until police revealed she was in fact an adult woman.

