female-judge-criticises-colleague-who-told-woman-she-wasn’t-raped-as-she-didn’t-fight-back

A female judge has criticised an “outdated” male colleague after he ruled that a woman had not been raped by her violent partner because she “took no physical steps” to stop him during sex.

In a written ruling, Ms Justice Russell said she granted the “vulnerable” woman an appeal for her case which had previously been overseen by Judge Robin Tolson QC in August 2019.

The concerns raised by the case mean family court judges now face having to undergo training on dealing with allegations of sexual assault.

Ms Justice Russell wrote that the president of the family division at the High Court will ask the Judicial College – responsible for trainiing Britain’s judges – to give them the same training as Crown Court judges on issues concerning serious sexual assault.

Ms Justice Russell, who sits on the family division of the High Court, made headlines in 2014 after becoming the first High Court Judge to be formally addressed as ‘Ms Justice’.

High Court judges are normally referred to as Mr Justice or Mrs Justice but Russell, who joined the bench full time in January and specialises in family law, was allowed to update the traditional form.

In a ruling published on Wednesday, she awarded the woman, who cannot be identified, an appeal.