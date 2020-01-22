female-judge-criticises-colleague-who-told-woman-she-wasn’t-raped-as-she-didn’t-fight-back

A female judge has criticised an “outdated” male colleague after he ruled that a woman had not been raped by her violent partner because she “took no physical steps” to stop him during sex.
In a written ruling, Ms Justice Russell said she granted the “vulnerable” woman an appeal for her case which had previously been overseen by Judge Robin Tolson QC in August 2019.
The concerns raised by the case mean family court judges now face having to undergo training on dealing with allegations of sexual assault.
Ms Justice Russell wrote that the president of the family division at the High Court will ask the Judicial College – responsible for trainiing Britain’s judges – to give them the same training as Crown Court judges on issues concerning serious sexual assault.
Ms Justice Russell, who sits on the family division of the High Court, made headlines in 2014 after becoming the first High Court Judge to be formally addressed as ‘Ms Justice’.
High Court judges are normally referred to as Mr Justice or Mrs Justice but Russell, who joined the bench full time in January and specialises in family law, was allowed to update the traditional form.
In a ruling published on Wednesday, she awarded the woman, who cannot be identified, an appeal.
She said Judge Tolson’s approach led to her losing a fight with a former partner centred on their son, claiming the male judge had employed “obsolescent concepts concerning the issue of consent” while overseeing the woman’s case.
The court heard that the couple had separated more than three years ago and the boy remained with his mother.
Family court litigation began after the man asked to be allowed to spend time with his son but the mother objected, saying he had been “aggressive”, “intimidating”, “controlling” and “emotionally abusive”.
She also accused him of subjecting her to domestic violence, physical and sexual assault including rape “while the child was present in their home”.
However Judge Tolson had concluded that “because” the woman had “taken no physical steps” to encourage the father “desist” during sex, this did not constitute rape and “could hardly be said to support a coherent account of rape”.
In a lengthy written ruling on the case, Ms Justice Russell said Judge Tolson’s approach towards the “issue of consent” was “manifestly at odds” with “what is currently acceptable socio-sexual conduct”.
Catherine Piskolti, the barrister who led the woman’s legal team, had told Ms Justice Russell that Judge Tolson had refused to make six “findings of domestic violence” sought by her client.
Ms Piskolti said the judge had found that the woman’s allegations were “untrue” and that she was “not raped” and not “subject to a controlling relationship”.
She raised a number of concerns about Judge Tolson’s ruling, including that he had “outdated views”.
“The learned judge was wrong in impermissibly allowing his outdated views on sexual assault, and likely victim responses to this, to influence his findings and conclusions,” Ms Piskolti said.
“The learned judge found that because the appellant had taken no physical steps to stop (him) from raping her this did not constitute rape, or non-consensual sexual intercourse, or that because she did not take physical steps to stop him her evidence is not credible and therefore it did not happen.”
She added: “Either way, the learned judge’s approach was wrong.”
Judge Tolson, who was asked to make findings of fact relating to the woman’s domestic violence allegations, ruled against the woman following a private hearing at the Central Family Court in London in August.
The woman appealed and Ms Justice Russell analysed her appeal at a public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December.
She had granted the appeal, at the end of that hearing, and indicated that a fresh fact-finding trial would be overseen by a different judge, but did not explain the reasoning behind her decision.
Ms Justice Russell was called to the Bar in 1983, was awarded a DBE in 2014, and lists her interests in her Legal 500 profile as: Spain, Handel and cooking.