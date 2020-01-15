female-gambling-addicts-growing-faster-than-men-amid-rise-in-online-slot-machines

The number of female problem gamblers is growing faster than men amid the rise in online slot machines, figures have shown.

Women reporting gambling problems has risen by over a third from 2,303 in 2014/15 to 3,109 last year, more than double the rate of men, which only rose by 15% in the same period.

The figures from Gamcare, who run the national gambling helpline, showed that women mainly gamble online, with almost 70 per cent using apps and websites instead of bookmakers and arcades.

Gambling therapy experts have said that women find it harder to come forward and admit they have a problem with gambling, as it is seen as a problem that only affects men.

Anna Hemmings, CEO of Gamcare, who also help run treatment for women gamblers, said: “Where we’ve seen the increase in people gambling online, some of the products are marketed towards women and some of it more engaging for women than betting shops – which for many, isn’t a very female-friendly environment.

“Because gambling seems to be seen as a male problem, it can be especially difficult for women to seek help, they feel embarrassed or ashamed about it.

“People become very isolated in their gambling, where you can access it from your device, you can be very separate from your family, immersed in that behaviour.