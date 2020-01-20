fellini’s-italy:-the-best-tours-for-fans-of-la-dolce-vita

The great Italian director would have turned 100 today – and you can still live La Dolce Vita at his famous film locations, says Chris Leadbeater

1. Sweet thing

He won’t personally be blowing out any candles – the old boy has been dead since 1993 – but the coming week will bring a major milestone for Italian cinema’s greatest director. Monday (Jan 20) is the 100th birthday of Federico Fellini – the man behind the camera behind slivers of cinematic silver such as La Strada. How to salute this big-screen genius? Perhaps a long weekend in Rimini (visit-rimini.com). A four-night stay at the four-star Mercure Rimini Lungomare, flying from Stansted to Bologna on April 23, costs from £180pp (lastminute.com).