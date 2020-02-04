felipe-anderson-hands-west-ham-fitness-boost-ahead-of-manchester-city-test

West Ham manager David Moyes has been handed a boost this week as Felipe Anderson steps up his recovery from a back injury.

The Brazilian is working ahead of schedule having been ruled out for a month by Moyes two weeks ago and has an outside chance of featuring against Manchester City at the weekend.

Anderson shone in Moyes’s first game back in charge, scoring his first goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth. His only Premier League appearance since then – the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United – saw him sustain the injury.

Speaking after Anderson opened his account for the Hammers this season, Moyes said: “I asked him if he was Brazilian. Brazilian’s score goals, Brazilian’s make the difference, they do something which makes us all excited.

“I said you’re not doing that. Give me a Brazilian goal and to be fair, he did.”

Moyes has been hit hard by injuries following his return to east London, with Michail Antonio suffering hamstring problems and most notably goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski having been in and out of the side.

Throughout, Moyes has been desperate to add some creative flair to his midfield. With Manuel Lazini’s form suffering and the Hammers lacking pace going forward, Moyes brought in Jarrod Bowen from Hull City on deadline day, pipping Crystal Palace to a deal.