felicity-huffman’s-daughter-sophia-lands-new-role-in-tv-series-the-twilight-zone-after-star’s-involvement-in-college-scandal

Felicity Huffman’s daughter Sophia has landed a new TV role in CBS series The Twilight Zone over in the US.

The 19-year-old is moving on from last year’s college scandal that saw her famous mum spend 11 days in jail after pleading gulity to paying $15,000 (£12,100) to doctor Sophia’s university entrance exams.

Sophia announced her new gig on Instagram and told followers she was ‘so grateful’ to be included in the cast of the remake that is developed by Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez and Jordan Peele, who directed horror movies Get Out and Us.

Alongside a promo shot of the series, the teen wrote: ‘Been wanting to talk about this for a MINUTE! I’m so so grateful @abbiehern_ I love you and I love acting with you #twilightzone#cbsallaccess.’

The second series of The Twilight Zone will run for 10 episodes and stars the likes of Toby Hale, Billy Porter and actress Gillian Jacobs. Sophia stars in an episode called Among The Untrodden with co-star Abbie Hearn.

Her mum and Desperate Housewives star Felicity, meanwhile, has been completing her community service, following her stint in prison.

As well as paying a $30,000 fine (£23,800), Felicity has been ordered by the courts to undertake 250 hours of community service, which she began in Los Angeles back in November.

Operation Varsity Blues came to light in March 2019, where over 50 people including parents and athletic coaches were charged for their involvement in the illegal scheme, that saw students get accepted into their chosen universities through altered tests, forged documents and doctored photos.

As well as Felicity, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was also named, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, but they both pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering and are now facing.

Lori and Mossimo could now face a considerably longer sentence than Felicity has done, up to 50 years in jail, depending on how their trial plays out. A date for their trial has not yet been set.

Lori is accused of paying $500,000 (£409,000) to get both of her daughters accepted to university on rowing scholarships, despite neither of the girls having ever played the sport.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island episode 2 recap: Twins Jess and Eve Gale steal boys ahead of first dumping

MORE: Christie Brinkley champions body positivity movement as she shares an old bikini pic from 1977 that ’caused a stir’





