feds-will-approve-california-state-of-disaster-declaration-request

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
President Donald Trump said that a request by California for a State of Disaster declaration will be approved very quickly, “maybe by tonight.”
The declaration, which has also been passed in New York and the state of Washington, taps into federal emergency funds to aid state efforts.
In California, an additional 2,000 beds will be added, with additional supplies arriving within 48 hours, Trump said. In addition, the USNS Mercy will be deployed to Los Angeles to help with “emergency surge capacity.” Trump said.
The National Guard will be activated as well, and enables the Governor to provide support security. Eight large medical stations will also be deployed.

A new public/private consortium to unleash computing resources to help researchers in vaccines, working with NIH and other. Amazon, Google, MIT, and more are invovled.
