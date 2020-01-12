federico-valverde-wins-man-of-the-match-award-for-kamikaze-tackle-that-set-up-real-madrid’s-super-cup-win-on-penalties

- Real Madrid 0 Atlético Madrid 0 (Real win 4-1 on pens)
Real Madrid have beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win the first edition of the new-look Spanish Super Cup that was held in Saudi Arabia in the teeth of criticism from human rights groups.
Madrid won the shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time. Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Real.
Atlético’s Saúl Níguez missed his first penalty and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey. Kieran Trippier was the only player to convert for Atlético.
“I had studied their penalty-takers before,” Courtois said. “I knew where Thomas was going to shoot. It was a good save because he struck it hard.”
Madrid played the final five minutes of added time with 10 men after Federico Valverde was shown a straight red card for fouling Alvaro Morata when he had only Courtois to beat.
“The most important play was the one by Valverde, who stopped us from having a chance that could have decided the match,” Atlético’s coach, Diego Simeone, said. “He won the match.”
For Atlético it was another loss in a final against their bitter city rivals. Real beat Atlético on penalties in the 2016 Champions League final and had won in extra time in the 2014 Champions League final. Atlético earned modest revenge by beating Madrid in the 2018 European Super Cup.
Zinedine Zidane added to his impressive statistic of having led Madrid to victory in all nine finals he has coached, including three Champions League finals.
“As a player it was the same, I gave it all on the pitch and I had my rewards. And the same thing is happening as a coach,” Zidane said. “Above all I want to congratulate my players. We believed in the win until the very end.”
Few Spanish fans traveled to the matches played thousands of miles from home with the crowd at King Abdullah stadium largely supporting Madrid. The final featured more missed passes and fouls than scoring opportunities until late in added extra time. Valverde and Atlético forward Joao Felix missed sitters during regular time.
Zidane was without the injured Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. He repeated the successful experiment against Valencia in the semi-final of a line-up loaded with five midfielders behind the little-used striker Luka Jovic.
Atlético made the better start. Their pressure led to a bad pass by Ramos that went directly to Felix alone near the edge of the area, only for the young forward to send his shot wide. Real could only count on a long shot by Casemiro that goalkeeper Jan Oblak had no trouble grabbing in the fifth until it settled down. Both defences dictated the rest of the first half.
Modric went close to setting up Jovic in the 51st minute, but his shot missed the upright by inches. Valverde had a horrible miss 16 minutes later after a deflected cross reached him in the goalmouth, heading the ball off his own leg and out.
Defenders struggled at the end and both goalkeepers had to turn back several shots. The key moment in the unattractive contest was an ugly tackle from Valverde to cut down Morata as he was charging toward Courtois, triggering a brief tussle between the teams’ players.
Valverde said that he was not proud of the foul that helped his team-mates reach the shootout where their finishing touches from the spot made all the difference.
“I asked Morata to forgive me,” Valverde said. “I know it isn’t right what I did, but I had to do it. I am happy for the title, but I don’t feel great about it.”