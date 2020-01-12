federico-valverde-wins-man-of-the-match-award-for-kamikaze-tackle-that-set-up-real-madrid’s-super-cup-win-on-penalties

Real Madrid 0 Atlético Madrid 0 (Real win 4-1 on pens)

Real Madrid have beaten Atlético Madrid in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win the first edition of the new-look Spanish Super Cup that was held in Saudi Arabia in the teeth of criticism from human rights groups.

Madrid won the shootout 4-1 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time. Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted their spot kicks for Real.

Atlético’s Saúl Níguez missed his first penalty and Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blocked the second attempt by Thomas Partey. Kieran Trippier was the only player to convert for Atlético.

“I had studied their penalty-takers before,” Courtois said. “I knew where Thomas was going to shoot. It was a good save because he struck it hard.”

Madrid played the final five minutes of added time with 10 men after Federico Valverde was shown a straight red card for fouling Alvaro Morata when he had only Courtois to beat.

“The most important play was the one by Valverde, who stopped us from having a chance that could have decided the match,” Atlético’s coach, Diego Simeone, said. “He won the match.”