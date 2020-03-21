federer’s-emotional-plea-amid-virus-outbreak

Tennis icon Roger Federer has pleaded with fans to self-isolate and practice good hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m also staying home, and I haven’t been shaking anybody’s hands for quite some time now,” Federer said in an Instagram video.

“I wash my hands very frequently as we’re supposed to. I believe helping each other is more important now than ever, especially because we want to help the older generation.

“They’re the ones at highest risk, and we need to help them by keeping a distance of two metres and not shake hands.

“It’s really important to take these rules seriously. Very, very seriously.

“Eventually, we could all be in quarantine and not be able to leave the house anymore, so I really hope all of us take it very seriously.”

Roger Federer in his Instagram video, discussing COVID-19. (Instagram)

Federer, 38, was already sidelined from tennis after deciding to have knee surgery following his Australian Open campaign.

The ATP Tour subsequently decided to suspend play amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with no action until at least June 7. The WTA Tour is observing the same suspension.