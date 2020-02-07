federal-lawsuit-says-jefferson-city-hotel-operators-ignored-sexual-harassment-complaints

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities in St. Louis filed a lawsuit Friday against the operators of a DoubleTree hotel in Jefferson City, claiming managers did nothing when employees complained about sexual harassment and sexual comments by a male room inspector.The lawsuit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the inspector repeatedly made sexual comments to female staffers, threw two on hotel beds, boasted of sexual conquests at the hotel and told an employee he was going to rape her.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Jefferson City against hotel operators Vinca Enterprises Inc. and Puri Group of Enterprises Inc.The hotel’s general manager did not immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment Friday.In a statement announcing the suit, the EEOC said the conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sexual harassment. The EEOC said the suit was filed after the agency tried to resolve the case through its confidential, voluntary conciliation process.Andrea G. Baran, an EEOC official in St. Louis, said in the statement that the “harassment occurred on a frequent basis and continued even after management and one of the owners knew what was happening.”