Feb. 1, 2001: Senate approves Ashcroft as Attorney General in divided vote

Newly confirmed for Attorney General, John Ashcroft and his wife Janet arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court for his swearing-in ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2001. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)

KENNETH LAMBERT

After Missouri Sen. John Ashcroft lost his re-election bid to the late Gov. Mel Carnahan in 2000, President George W. Bush nominated him as the U.S. Attorney General. After contentious hearings, he was confirmed on Feb. 1, 2000. WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to confirm John Ashcroft as attorney general, ending the most contentious confirmation battle of the past decade.The vote was 58-42, with eight Democrats joining all 50 Republicans. Sen. Peter Fitzgerald, R-Ill., the temporary chair, announced the result at 1:47 p.m. St. Louis time. “The Senate gives its advice and consent,” he said, “to the nomination of John Ashcroft of Missouri to be attorney general.”Consent is not the same, however, as consensus. Democrats hailed the large vote in opposition, the largest ever against a nominee for attorney general, as a “shot across the bow” — for Ashcroft as well as for President George W. Bush.Shortly after the Senate vote, Ashcroft took the oath of office in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court attended only by his wife, Janet, and a few close aides. The oath was administered by Justice Clarence Thomas, who shared an office with Ashcroft a quarter of a century ago when both worked in the Missouri attorney general’s office and who was himself the subject of a fierce Senate confirmation battle in 1991.In a written statement issued late Thursday, Ashcroft directly addressed the critics who have assailed his record as one of insensitivity to the civil rights of African-Americans, women and homosexuals.”I am committed to preserving the special history of the Department of Justice by actively confronting injustice,” Ashcroft said. “Let me send a clear message today: I will confront injustice by leading a professional Justice Department that is free from politics; that is uncompromisingly fair; a department defined by integrity and dedicated to upholding the rule of law.”The Justice Department will vigorously enforce the law guaranteeing rights for the advancement of all Americans,” he said.Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., one of Ashcroft’s harshest critics, said after the vote that Ashcroft’s opponents were driven by “the heartfelt sentiments of people across the U.S. who have worried about whether he will really exercise his duties as attorney general in a fair way.””The best thing for America,” Durbin said, “is for John Ashcroft to prove his critics wrong.”Democrats fell short of the votes needed to defeat Ashcroft’s nomination but several stressed that they had sent a clear signal by gaining 42 votes, enough to sustain a filibuster against future Bush nominees — especially to the Supreme Court — who lean too far right.Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., said the opposition vote to Ashcroft reflected the depth of public feeling for what he termed the “core values” of civil rights and a woman’s right to choose on abortion.”That’s really what this battle was about,” he said. “That was reflected this afternoon, but it’s there tonight and it will be there tomorrow.” He went on to say that the vote signaled that no Supreme Court nominee can be confirmed in the future unless he or she commits to those same core values. “That is what this message today is really all about,” he said.Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a strong anti-abortion conservative who has often been touted as a possible Supreme Court nominee, said Kennedy’s claim was absurd.”Oh, so they’re going to set a litmus test that you can’t serve on the Supreme Court unless you’re pro-choice? Give me a break,” Hatch said. “If we get to that point it’s going to be the biggest mess you’ve ever seen.”Hatch assailed what he called the misrepresentation of Ashcroft’s career, calling it “one of the worst episodes of ‘Onward Trashing Soldiers’ that I’ve ever seen. . . . This was an insult to everybody in Missouri,” he added. “If I were a Missourian I’d be really upset.”One Missourian was — Republican Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, who made a floor speech ripping his Democratic colleagues for what he called “the slime campaign” against Ashcroft.The battle over Ashcroft’s confirmation “was an exercise in political theater of the worst kind,” Bond said. He said too many Democrats had joined outside interest groups to paint a “caricature” of Ashcroft and “to fan the grotesque charges of racism, bigotry and so-called political opportunism.”Bond assailed what he termed the “absolutely reckless charge” that Ashcroft had opposed school desegregation in the 1980s. He quoted at length from public statements by House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., former Sen. Thomas Eagleton, D-Mo., and the late Gov. Mel Carnahan, all of whom joined Ashcroft in opposing the desegregation plan.”To single out John Ashcroft and to say his positions . . . were that of an extremist insensitive to the needs of Missouri schoolchildren is one of the more misleading positions ever staked out on this floor,” Bond said. “The hypocrisy could not be clearer.”The strong Democratic vote reflected the importance given Ashcroft’s nomination by some of the party’s most important constituencies, among them blacks, abortion-rights groups and organized labor. Every Democratic senator looking at a possible run for the presidency voted ‘no.’ Among them were Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, John Kerry of Massachusetts, John Edwards of North Carolina, Evan Bayh of Indiana, and Hillary Rodham Clinton of New York.But the opposition also won votes from several senators up for re-election next year in more conservative states that voted in November for Bush. They include Sens. Max Cleland, D-Ga., Mary Landrieu, D-La., and Jean Carnahan, D-Mo.”They showed a lot of courage,” said Christine Owens, deputy director for public policy at the AFL-CIO. “It was a risky proposition for them, and they really voted their conscience.”Owens noted that these were also states that include significant numbers of black and union households, where a vote in favor of Ashcroft might have posed political trouble as well.In the end, Ashcroft lost the support even of some Democrats who had praised him highly when his nomination was announced. Among those voting ‘no’ was Sen. Robert Torricelli, D-N.J., who a month ago hailed Ashcroft as someone of the highest possible integrity and experience.Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D., took issue with critics of the confirmation process. He noted that Democrats had moved quickly through the hearing process and had allowed the full Senate to come to an early vote.An aide to Ashcroft said the new attorney general harbors no ill will from the Senate battle.”We didn’t underestimate the liberal hold on the Democratic Party,” said the aide, who spoke on condition that he would not be identified. “We saw it in full force during the nomination fight. We expected it. It’s disappointing that it got so personal and was so bitter, but he’s got a job to do and we’re moving forward.”

It started out wet on Jan. 30, 1982, then dumped 14 inches of snow on St. Louis.

The 3.3-mile-long North-South Distributor Highway was going to connect I-70 to both interstates 44 and 55. Proposed in the 1940s, it died in the 80s.

On Jan. 31, 2000, more than 100,000 people lined the downtown streets to celebrate the Super Bowl championship of the St. Louis Rams. Here are the photos and coverage from that event.

On Jan. 28, 1920, a financial writer visited St. Louis and took our city’s leaders and our schools to task. A century later, has our town heeded his warnings?

In 1979 and ’80, he was one of 52 Americans held hostage for 444 days.

Touching down at 6:55 p.m., the twister followed a 21-mile path that started near Chesterfield and took a northeast direction through North County

Willie Neal Jr. had been a police officer for six years and working undercover for three when he was killed.

When Mississippi Nights closed its doors on Jan. 19, 2007, St. Louis lost the club on which was built its reputation as a player on the national music scene.

The 78-year-old Polish pontiff managed to take part in a lively youth rally, celebrate Mass with 104,000 people, lead an ecumenical service at the New Cathedral and persuade a governor to spare a condemned man.

Newly confirmed for Attorney General, John Ashcroft and his wife Janet arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court for his swearing-in ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2001. (AP Photo/Kenneth Lambert)