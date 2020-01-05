fearsome-pheasant-frightens-off-squirrel-on-bird-feeder

Pheasants and squirrels aren’t usually pitted against one another in the food chain.

When push comes to shove, though, these photos show they are ready to take each other on.

In case you wondered who would win in a Flightless Bird versus Acorn Eater situation, now we have the answer.

The pheasant would win fairly easily, by using its larger physique to frighten the squirrel into submission without blood being shed.

Both animals were pictured staring each other down in a garden in Wimborne, Dorset, where a bird feeder is installed.

Scott Chappell, 69, set it up after a kidney transplant to help with the boredom of being housebound for several weeks.

On December 28 saw the bizarre clash.

He said: ‘We are privileged to live in such a wonderful place but it’s also very easy to take nature for granted.

‘The pheasants and squirrels coming into our garden every day is lovely to see.

‘I was lucky to see this.’