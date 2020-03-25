fears-we’ve-seen-the-last-of-a-number-of-afl-greats

AFL great Matthew Lloyd believes footy fans may have just seen the very last of some of the greats of the game.

The AFL announced last Sunday that they would suspend the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, with no timeline on when the season could come back due to the uncertainty surrounding the control and spread of COVID-19, Lloyd fears it could all be over for some of the AFL’s most highly-decorated players.

“If we do not play another game which is highly likely we do not play another game this year, I’ve got a list of names of who we could’ve seen the last of,” Lloyd said.

Eddie Betts, Gary Ablett, Shaun Burgoyne (Getty)

The List included: Shaun Burgoyne (37), Kade Simpson (35), Gary Ablett (35), David Mundy (34), Heath Shaw (34), Harry Taylor (33), Justin Westhoff (33), Eddie Betts (33).

“These clubs still have to make harsh decisions at the end of the year,” he said.

“We’re still going to have a draft, there’s still going to be 60 young footballers who need to enter club lists, so there’s going to be some emotional decisions that need to be made at season’s end.”

Shaun Burgoyne

377 games (220 Hawthorn, 157, Port Adelaide), four-time premiership player, 2006 All-Australian selection, Showdown Medallist Round 20, 2005.

Kade Simpson

326 games, Carlton best and fairest 2013.

Kade Simpson (AAP)

Gary Ablett Jr.

346 games (236 Geelong, 110 Gold Coast), two-time premiership player, two-time Brownlow medallist, 5-time AFLPA MVP, three-time AFLCA Champion Player of the Year, eight-time All-Australian, two-time Geelong best and fairest, four-time Gold Coast best and fairest, 2006 Geelong leading goalkicker, two-time Gold Coast leading goalkicker, two-time QClash best on ground medal winner, Gold Coast captain 2011-2016.

David Mundy

316 games, Fremantle captain 2016, Fremantle beast and fairest 2010, All-Australian selection 2015, Western derby best on ground 2013 round one.

Freo veteran David Mundy continued his outstanding season and finished with 35 disposals (AAP)

Heath Shaw

308 games (135 GWS, 173 Collingwood), 2010 premiership player, GWS beast and fairest 2015, two-time All- Australian, Anzac medal winner 2007.

Harry Taylor

262 games, two-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian.

Justin Westhoff

269 games, Port Adelaide best and fairest 2018, Showdown medal winner 2011.

Justin Westhoff (Getty)

Eddie Betts

316 games (184 Carlton, 132 Adelaide), three-time All-Australian, four-time Adelaide leading goalkicker, two-time Carlton leading goal-kicker