fears-of-global-epidemic-after-mysterious-chinese-virus-spreads-to-japan

A new disease which has already killed one person in China has crossed the ocean to Japan, prompting concerns it could hit other countries.

Authorities confirmed a man in his 30s from Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo, tested positive for a new type of coronavirus on Tuesday while receiving treatment for pneumonia.

It is thought the patient had visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the bug has been traced to the Huanan seafood market.

He has since been released from hospital with no symptoms with no sickness spreading amongst his family so far.

Scientists still don’t know much about the new virus, which has infected at least 41 people in Wuhan and killed a 61-year-old man.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) speaking to authorities after a case of coronavirus was reported of a Chinese traveller in Thailand.

On Monday Thai authorities said a woman from Wuhan had been in hospital for five days in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok.

She was taken in for treatment, three days after coming down with headaches, sore throat and a fever.

The woman says she had not been to the fish market in Wuhan but had ‘close contact’ with at least one person with pneumonia symptoms at a place she stayed during her visit.

In a statement the WHO said: ‘The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected, and reinforces why WHO calls for on-going active monitoring and preparedness in other countries.

‘WHO has issued guidance on how to detect and treat persons ill with the new virus.

‘The genetic sequencing shared by China enables more countries to rapidly diagnose patients.

‘WHO reiterates that it is essential that investigations continue in China to identify the source of this outbreak and any animal reservoirs or intermediate hosts.’

Earlier this week the organisation’s head of emerging diseases unit Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said it had given guidance to hospitals on how the virus can multiply.

Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin next week for abuse of power

She warned of ‘super spreading’, which can see a handful of patients spreading the bug to dozens at a time.

The infection in Thailand has triggered a ramping up of security at airports in the region, and yesterday the US state department warned citizens travelling to Wuhan to avoid contact with animals and markets that sell them.’

Although Coronavirus was initially thought only to be transmitted through animals, the WHO say there is evidence of it passing between humans.

With Chinese new year around the corner, many tourists from the country are expected to travel overseas to celebrate.

But officials said simply passing by or talking to people carrying the virus should not be a huge cause for concern.

China has sought to play down speculation the new illness could be a reappearance of the SARS epidemic, which killed hundreds of people in 2002 and 2003.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold.

Others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved to cause more severe illnesses.

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says shortness of breath, chills and body aches are associated with more dangerous kinds of coronaviruses.