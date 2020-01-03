fears-grow-for-missing-girl,-16,-who-has-not-been-seen-since-boxing-day

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after a 16-year-old girl disappeared on Boxing Day.

Katalina Tichner, 16, was last seen in Ealing, west London, at around 3pm on December 26.

Detectives investigating the case are growing increasingly concerned for the teenager’s safety the longer she remains missing.

Metropolitan Police teams from the boroughs of Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon all issued appeals for information via their Twitter pages.

Officers also released a photo of the schoolgirl, urging anyone aware of her whereabouts to call police on 101, or on 116000 quoting the reference CAD 3281/26Dec.