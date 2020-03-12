Joe Ingles’ Utah Jazz have been rocked again with a second player, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, testing positive for the coronavirus.

It follows the revelation on Wednesday that All-Star centre Rudy Gobert had tested positive and there are fears for other Australian NBA players Dante Exum, Thon Maker and Matthew Dellavedova.

Exum, a former Jazz player, had dinner with Ingles and Gobert before the Jazz played the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 2.

The NBA on Wednesday moved swiftly to suspend the season for all teams “until further notice” after Gobert’s test came back positive on Wednesday.

The Jazz were moments away from playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma when Gobert’s test was revealed.

ESPN, quoting league sources, reported on Thursday Mitchell also tested positive.

Ingles and the rest of the Jazz players, coaches and other staff who travelled on the team’s chartered plane have submitted a cheek swab.

Gobert joked about the virus before his positive test.

On Monday he touched reporters’ microphones and tape recorders at the end of a press conference in a playful way.

ESPN reported Jazz players were saying privately Gobert also had a cavalier attitude in the locker room by touching teammates and their belongings.

There are fears for the Jazz’s opponents the past 10 days.

The NBA has told the Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors their players should self-quarantine.

The Pistons’ Australian centre Thon Maker played 10 minutes against the Jazz on Saturday.

Gobert played 35 minutes, Mitchell 34 and Ingles 26 in the game.

Another Australian, Matthew Dellavedova, played 29 minutes for the Cavaliers against the Jazz on March 2.

Gobert and Mitchell both played 34 minutes and Ingles 29 minutes.

Exum, who has an ankle injury, did not play but he told reporters on March 2 he had enjoyed a dinner in Cleveland with former Jazz team-mates Ingles and Gobert on the eve of the game.

The Jazz drafted Exum in 2014 but after repeated serious injuries the team traded him to the Cavaliers in December.

