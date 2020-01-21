fears-chinese-new-year-2020-could-intensify-spread-of-coronavirus

Anxieties around the spread of deadly Chinese coronavirus are increasing as the country prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Millions of people are expected to travel by plane, train and bus ahead of the festival on Saturday, as authorities step-up precautions to control the outbreak.

Yesterday, China confirmed a fourth person had died from the virus which broke out in the central city of Wuhan in December.

More than 200 others have been infected with the disease that threatens to grow during the Chinese New Year travel rush.

Chinese government expert Zhong Nanshan revealed on state television that the virus can be spread between humans, despite authorities previously saying there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

The virus can cause pneumonia, with symptoms including fever and difficulty in breathing. As those symptoms are similar to many other respiratory diseases, extra screening is needed.

So far, people have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province and are all believed to have visited Wuhan.

The illness has also crossed borders, with four cases of coronavirus confirmed in South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

A British tourist in Thailand struck down with flu-like symptoms that led to a collapsed lung has also been identified as a potential coronavirus victim – though he is not yet diagnosed with the bug.

Australia has also said it is increasing screenings at airports after health officials said they had restricted a man to his home after he returned from Wuhan showing symptoms of the virus.

The country receives a significant number of travellers from China, including three direct flights a week from Wuhan into Sydney.

Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand are also enacting stricter screening measures.

Pictures released today of medical officials screening passengers that had arrived from Wuhan while they were still sat on board planes.

Those with high temperatures would be quarantined for 24 hours, Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement.

At least three US airports have also started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said: ‘We need to step up our caution levels as the number of patients is continuing to rise in China.

‘Please take every possible precaution.’

There are concerns about a global outbreak similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a different coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003.

Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said: ‘We are preparing for the worst. We have not lowered our guard.’