fear-and-chaos-at-jnu-after-mob-attack-on-students:-in-photos

JNU News: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh seen bleeding severely after students were attacked (PTI)

New Delhi:

A masked mob of goons broke into Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University today, assaulted students and faculty and vandalised property. Around 30 students, all from Left-backed groups and 12 teachers were injured. The JNU Students’ Union or JNUSU’s president Aishe Ghosh, injured in the attack, was bleeding heavily when taken to hospital. A tweet from the JNUSU said she was “singled out and hit on her head by men who entered the university campus with the blessing of the guards, the administration and the police”.

Students and staff have insisted that the miscreants are still lurking in the campus.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the city’s police headquarters to protest against the violence.

A crowd gathers outside the JNU campus after masked goons attacked students and faculty in JNU.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked at the university.

Policemen outside of the Jawaharlal Nehru University after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus.

Students shout slogans in protest against the attack at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

In a message, the JNU administration appealed for calm. “The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order. Efforts are being made to tackle the miscreants,” read a message from the Registrar.

Atul Sood, a JNU professor, told NDTV that the stones used by the mob to attack students “were not small stones” but “were big stones that could have broken our skulls”.

Eyewitnesses say the goons entered the campus at around 6.30 pm. The students’ union tweeted saying the attackers were “unknown ABVP goons”.