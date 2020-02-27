fc-cincinnati-coach-resigns-amid-investigation-into-his-alleged-use-of-racial-slurs

FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigned Tuesday following allegations that he used racial slurs around his players. The club confirmed the coach’s departure with a statement that said Jans would be away from the team as investigations continue.”As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said, per ESPN. “We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. “Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans.”

A report about the incident broke on Friday, when ESPN’s Taylor Twellman tweeted that Jans told the club president the racial slur was in the context of a song he was singing that contained the N-word. But the allegations also include something that the coach said about slavery when the team was visiting national monuments before a game against D.C. United in October, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.”The Players Association was very recently made aware of extremely inappropriate comments made by FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans,” the MLSPA said in a statement. “We have made a report to the appropriate league officials and expect an immediate and thorough league investigation to be conducted.”Jans joined the club in Aug. 2019, and the team finished at the bottom of MLS’ Eastern Conference at the end of his first season.