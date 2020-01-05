fbi-searches-idaho-home-of-doomsday-cult-mom-lori-daybell-as-kids-remain-missing

January 5, 2020 | 4: 16pm

FBI agents reportedly searched the Idaho home of a doomsday writer in the search for his newlywed wife’s missing children.

The FBI was joined by local authorities at Chad Daybell’s home Friday in Salem as they investigated the disappearance of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell’s two kids, East Idaho News reported.

Her children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua Vallow, 7, went missing in September shortly before she married the author.

Both the newlyweds are believed to be affiliated with the doomsday group Preparing a People, which states its mission is to help prepare the people of Earth for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Lori and Chad Daybell Rexburg PD

Chad — who has penned several books about the end of the world — had previously lived in the Salem home with his late wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October.

Her death was initially attributed to natural causes, but authorities are now investigating the case as suspicious and have exhumed her body, officials said.

Officers said Friday that they were looking for forensic evidence, such as blood or chemicals, at the home that could shed light on the disappearances or suspicious death.

“It’s all related,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told East Idaho News.

Lori hasn’t been cooperating with authorities, but she and her husband denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter,” attorney Sean Bartholick told East Idaho News. “Lori Daybell is a devoted mother and resents assertions to the contrary. We look forward to addressing the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor.”