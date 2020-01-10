fbi-hunting-‘bad-wig-bandit’-who-robbed-three-nc-banks

January 10, 2020 | 1: 32pm

The FBI is hunting a North Carolina man nicknamed the “Bad Wig Bandit” — a fiend who’s robbed three different banks in recent weeks, wearing a different hairpiece each time, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect first stuck up the BB&T Bank in Huntersville on Dec. 13, wearing a short blonde wig with bangs, according to a “Wanted” poster released by the FBI’s Charlotte division.

Then, on Jan. 8, he allegedly targeted the New Horizon Bank in Belmont, wearing a long bright-red wig, authorities said.

About five hours later, he headed to the Wells Fargo branch in Gastonia, wearing a curly black-haired wig.

It’s unclear how much money he pocketed from the thefts.

Authorities say the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and has a medium build.

Anyone with information can contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted to ps.fbi.gov.

The agency is assisting three local police departments in the investigation.