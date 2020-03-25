fbi-and-the-resident-set-early-season-finales-after-halting-production-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Now Playing

THE VERY BEST TELEVISION SHOWS of the Decade (2010-2019)

Next Up

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Finale Promo | CBS

The Resident and FBI will be the latest series ending their seasons early. In accordance with TVLine, the CBS procedural FBI will close out its sophomore operate on Tuesday, March 31, three episodes sooner than its planned 22-episode season. Meanwhile, Fox’s medical drama The Resident will wrap Season 3 on Tuesday, April 7, with a trio of episodes left in limbo also. The March 31 episode is a repeat.Both were on the list of a lot more than 100 shows across streaming, broadcast, and non-traditional networks to halt production in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The impact of this has already been being with AMC’s The Walking Dead pushing its Season 10 finale, originally scheduled to air on April 12, this season to sometime later. The existing season will end with Episode 15 on Sunday, April 5.Coronavirus Update: Every Movie, TELEVISION SHOW, Sport, and Major Event Canceled or Postponed

Plus, the CW’s Supernatural put its 15th and final season on hiatus after production was suspended on March 13, just shy of completing the final two episodes. Showrunner Andrew Dabb assured fans via Twitter that filming will resume sooner or later to summary the series, also noting that new episodes won’t air “for some time” from then on March 23 episode “Destiny’s Child” because the VFX on episodes already filmed weren’t completed prior to the shutdown.With spring finales approaching and a huge selection of episodes left up in the air, we are able to likely expect more shows to check out suit and wrap their seasons early.

FBI’s Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, March 31 at 9/8c on CBS. Meanwhile, The Resident will end its third season on Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c on Fox. Julian McMahon, FBI: Most Wanted and Matt Czuchry, The ResidentPhoto: Mark Schäfer/CBS, Fox