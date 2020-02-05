Fay Maschler's week in food, from The Guinea Grill to Holborn Dining Room

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

At home, roasting poulet de Landes bought at The Ginger Pig. “Toutes elevées en plein air et en total liberté” — and it shows. And tastes.

How apt that movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, at the Curzon Mayfair, is followed by impeccable chargrilled lamb cutlets with creamed spinach at The Guinea Grill.

At Volta do Mar, the new Covent Garden restaurant from Isabel Almeida Da Silva and ex-Salt Yard’s Simon Mullins, aubergine Goan curry with cashew yoghurt.

Another story of roast chicken: bone broth or, as I prefer to call it, stock made with the carcass plus vegetables.

Pie virtuoso Calum Franklin of Holborn Dining Room contributes chicken, girolles & tarragon en croûte to the Code Hospitality dinner at Rosewood London celebrating the blossoming talents of 30 under 30.

